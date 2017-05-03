BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America prices 47.5 mln class A common shares at $28.50/shr

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 2 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Healthcare Trust of America Inc - priced its public offering of 47.5 million class A common shares at a price to public of $28.50 per share
* Healthcare Trust of America Inc offering was upsized from original size of 39.5 million class A common shares to final size of 47.5 million class a common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.