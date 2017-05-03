版本:
BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America prices 47.5 mln class A common shares at $28.50/shr

May 2 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc

* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

* Healthcare Trust of America Inc - priced its public offering of 47.5 million class A common shares at a price to public of $28.50 per share

* Healthcare Trust of America Inc offering was upsized from original size of 39.5 million class A common shares to final size of 47.5 million class a common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
