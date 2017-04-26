版本:
BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America Q1 FFO per share $0.41

April 26 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc

* Healthcare Trust of America reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

* Q1 FFO per share $0.41

* NOI increased 15.4% to $85.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, versus $74.0 million for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
