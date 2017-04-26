BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America Q1 FFO per share $0.41

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Healthcare Trust of America reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.41
* Q1 FFO per share $0.41
* NOI increased 15.4% to $85.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, versus $74.0 million for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement