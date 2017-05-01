BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America to get refund of the earnest money in case of deal termination - SEC filing

May 1 Duke Realty Corp
* Healthcare Trust of America - in case of deal termination
due to Duke's default under agreements, co would get a refund of
the earnest money - SEC filing
* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to Duke's
default, co would also get reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs
incurred for Duke deal of up to $7.5 million
* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to co's
default under purchase agreements, the earnest money will be
released to Duke as liquidated damages
Source text: (bit.ly/2pzH13K)
