BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 HealthEquity Inc
* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $220 million to $225 million
* Q4 revenue $46.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HealthEquity Inc says for year ended January 31, 2018, expect net income per diluted share range of $0.50 to $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing