BRIEF-HealthEquity reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07

March 21 HealthEquity Inc

* HealthEquity reports fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2017 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $220 million to $225 million

* Q4 revenue $46.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HealthEquity Inc says for year ended January 31, 2018, expect net income per diluted share range of $0.50 to $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: