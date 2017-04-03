版本:
BRIEF-HealthSouth corp and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch JV to operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital

April 3 Healthsouth Corp -

* HealthSouth Corporation and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch joint venture to own and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital

* Memorial to continue to have ownership interest in new operation,services to be provided as HealthSouth rehabilitation hospital of Gulfport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
