BRIEF-Healthstream Q4 loss per share $0.01

Feb 21 Healthstream Inc:
* Healthstream announces fourth quarter & full year 2016
results
* Q4 revenue $58.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.7 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 to 14 percent
* Healthstream Inc - anticipate operating income for 2017 to
increase between 50 and 65 percent as compared to 2016
* Healthstream Inc - anticipate that capital expenditures
will be between $15 million and $17 million during 2017
* Healthstream Inc - anticipate 2017 revenue growth in
workforce solutions segment will be in three to seven percent
range
* Healthstream Inc - anticipate 2017 provider solutions
segment's revenue to grow 66 to 72 percent as compared to 2016
