版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q1 EPS $0.17

April 21 Heartland Express Inc

* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.2 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently anticipates a total of about $40 to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐