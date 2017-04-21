BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q1 EPS $0.17

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Heartland Express Inc
* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.2 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently anticipates a total of about $40 to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022