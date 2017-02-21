版本:
BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc says CEO, President Douglas J. Horstmann to retire

Feb 21 Heartland Financial Usa Inc

* Douglas J. Horstmann, President, CEO of DB&T as well as Heartland's EVP of Lending, announced his planned retirement

* Horstmann's retirement from company is effective June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
