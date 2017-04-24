版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA reports Q1 earnings per share $0.68

April 24 Heartland Financial USA Inc:

* Heartland Financial USA Inc Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - net interest income was $73.0 million during Q1 of 2017 compared to $72.7 million during Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
