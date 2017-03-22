版本:
BRIEF-Heat Biologics announces proposed public offering of common stock

March 22 Heat Biologics Inc -

* Heat Biologics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to continue to fund its and its subsidiaries' clinical and preclinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
