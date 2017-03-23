版本:
BRIEF-Heat Biologics management estimates cash of about $7.8 mln at Dec 31 2016

March 23 Heat Biologics Inc:

* Heat Biologics Inc- management estimates cash of approximately $7.8 million at December 31, 2016.

* Heat Biologics - co's management preliminarily estimates for year ended Dec 31, 2016, co will report loss from continuing operations of about $13.0 million Source text - bit.ly/2mTYrTX Further company coverage:
