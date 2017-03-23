版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Heat Biologics prices offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock

March 23 Heat Biologics Inc:

* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $0.80per share

* Heat Biologics prices offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
