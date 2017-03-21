BRIEF-Heat Biologics reports positive results from mid-stage lung cancer trial

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics reports positive interim phase 2 lung cancer results in patients treated with hs-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor
* Immune responses to hs-110 were observed in all 5 patients that exhibited tumor reductions
* No tumor reductions were observed in patients that did not mount an immune response to hs-110 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results