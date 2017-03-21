版本:
2017年 3月 21日

BRIEF-Heat Biologics reports positive results from mid-stage lung cancer trial

March 21 Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat Biologics reports positive interim phase 2 lung cancer results in patients treated with hs-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor

* Immune responses to hs-110 were observed in all 5 patients that exhibited tumor reductions

* No tumor reductions were observed in patients that did not mount an immune response to hs-110 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
