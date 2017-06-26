版本:
BRIEF-Hebron Tech signs framework agreement to form JV with Ukrainian company

June 26 Hebron Technology Co Ltd

* Hebron technology co., ltd. Signs framework agreement to form jv with ukrainian company

* Hebron technology co-co, ‍biopromin agreed to establish jv to develop, manufacture, market biopromin's proprietary noninvasive blood analyzing devices in china​

* Hebron technology co says ‍jv will be based in konggang new area, longgang district, wenzhou city, zhejiang province with registered capital of $5 million​

* Hebron technology co ltd- hebron will own 80% of jv, with biopromin owning remaining 20%

* Hebron technology co ltd - ‍biopromin will also have right of first refusal to acquire an additional 5% ownership in jv from hebron​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
