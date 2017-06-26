BRIEF-Hebron Tech signs framework agreement to form JV with Ukrainian company

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Hebron Technology Co Ltd
* Hebron technology co., ltd. Signs framework agreement to form jv with ukrainian company
* Hebron technology co-co, biopromin agreed to establish jv to develop, manufacture, market biopromin's proprietary noninvasive blood analyzing devices in china
* Hebron technology co says jv will be based in konggang new area, longgang district, wenzhou city, zhejiang province with registered capital of $5 million
* Hebron technology co ltd- hebron will own 80% of jv, with biopromin owning remaining 20%
* Hebron technology co ltd - biopromin will also have right of first refusal to acquire an additional 5% ownership in jv from hebron Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)