BRIEF-Hebron Technology Co wins bid on design and implementation project

May 24 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Hebron Technology Co Ltd - won bid on design and implementation project at pharmaceutical production facility owned by Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
