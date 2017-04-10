版本:
BRIEF-Hecla Mining CEO Baker's FY 2016 total compensation $6.4 mln

April 10 Hecla Mining Co

* CEO Phillips Baker's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $4.7 million in FY 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2oXWK9U) Further company coverage:
