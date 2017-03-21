版本:
BRIEF-Hecla Mining CEO Phillips Baker's FY 2016 total compensation $6.4 mln vs $4.72 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing

March 21 Hecla Mining Co

* CEO Phillips Baker's FY 2016 total compensation $6.4 million versus $4.72 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mN1IUO) Further company coverage:
