BRIEF-Hecla Mining CEO Phillips Baker's FY 2016 total compensation $6.4 mln vs $4.72 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Hecla Mining Co
* CEO Phillips Baker's FY 2016 total compensation $6.4 million versus $4.72 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mN1IUO) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing