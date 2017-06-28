BRIEF-Hecla Mining Company announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2021

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Hecla Mining Co
* Hecla Mining Company announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2021
* There is $506.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding
* Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space