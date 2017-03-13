版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Hecla Mining reports labor strike at Lucky Friday

March 13 Hecla Mining Co

* Hecla Mining Co - United Steelworkers union local 5114 went on strike today at company's Lucky Friday mine, located in Mullan, Idaho

* Strike will not have a material impact on financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
