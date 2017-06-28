BRIEF-Hecla Mining says to offer $500 mln senior notes due 2025​

June 28 Hecla Mining Co:

* Hecla to offer senior notes

* Intention to offer subject to market and other conditions, $500 million of senior notes due 2025​

* Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of company's subsidiaries​

* Intends to use proceeds from offering, cash, to pay price, tender premium for all $506.5 million 6.875% senior notes due 2021