BRIEF-Hecla Mining says to offer $500 mln senior notes due 2025​

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Hecla Mining Co:
* Hecla to offer senior notes
* Intention to offer subject to market and other conditions, $500 million of senior notes due 2025
* Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of company's subsidiaries
* Intends to use proceeds from offering, cash, to pay price, tender premium for all $506.5 million 6.875% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space