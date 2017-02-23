BRIEF-Hecla Q4 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Hecla Mining Co
* Hecla reports fourth quarter and year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Silver cost of sales is estimated to increase to $358 million in 2017
* Looking to 2017, we estimate silver equivalent production will be higher than record we set in 2016
* Qtrly sales $164.2 million versus $115.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $162.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated 2017 silver equivalent production of 46.5 million ounces-49.4 million ounces
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51