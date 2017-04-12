BRIEF-Hedge fund Elliott Advisors says met with PPG on Akzo Nobel

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 12 Hedge Fund Elliott Advisors Says Met With PPG Industries
* As one of Akzo Nobel's top 20 shareholders; aware of regulatory obligations, reiterates call for EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.