2017年 4月 12日

BRIEF-Hedge fund Elliott Advisors says met with PPG on Akzo Nobel

April 12 Hedge Fund Elliott Advisors Says Met With PPG Industries

* As one of Akzo Nobel's top 20 shareholders; aware of regulatory obligations, reiterates call for EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
