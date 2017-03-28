版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Hedge fund investor David Einhorn pressures GM to boost stock price - CNBC

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Hedge fund investor David Einhorn pressures GM to boost stock price, wants company to create 2 share classes - CNBC, citing dow jones Further company coverage:
