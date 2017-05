April 20 Höegh LNG Partners LP -

* Höegh LNG Partners LP increases cash distributions for the first quarter 2017

* Höegh LNG Partners LP - declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $0.43 per unit

* Höegh LNG Partners LP - new distribution represents an increase of 4.24% from Q4 2016 distribution and is related to acquisition of 51% of FSRU Höegh Grace