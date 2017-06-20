版本:
BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design

June 20 Heico Corp:

* Heico acquires innovative composites manufacturer

* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition

* Purchase price and financial details were not disclosed.

* Today announced that its flight support group has acquired 100% of carbon by design Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
