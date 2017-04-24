版本:
BRIEF-Heico Corp announces 25 pct increase in credit facility

April 24 Heico Corp

* Heico Corp announces 25 pct increase in credit facility

* Increased its revolving credit facility to $1 billion, which is a $200 million, or 25 pct, increase to facility's previous, $800 million limit

* Heico Corp says facility's term expires in December 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
