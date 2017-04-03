版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles CEO to take medical leave of absence

April 3 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* Heidrick & Struggles announces CEO Tracy Wolstencroft to take medical leave of absence

* Executive Vice President Krishnan Rajagopalan appointed acting CEO

* Wolstencroft will take three-month leave of absence for treatment of benign lung condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐