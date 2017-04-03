BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles CEO to take medical leave of absence

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 3 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :
* Heidrick & Struggles announces CEO Tracy Wolstencroft to take medical leave of absence
* Executive Vice President Krishnan Rajagopalan appointed acting CEO
* Wolstencroft will take three-month leave of absence for treatment of benign lung condition
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property