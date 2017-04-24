版本:
BRIEF-Heidrick & struggles reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.19

April 24 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* Heidrick & Struggles reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $153 million to $163 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly consolidated net revenue increased 7.5 percent to $140.0 million from $130.2 million in 2016 Q1

* Q2 revenue view $160.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
