BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics, its unit Redzone to acquire 3 U.S. patents from Israel-based Trendit

June 5 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - co along with its unit
Redzone has acquired three U.S. patents from Israel-based
Trendit Ltd, among other assets
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to integrate
patented technology with Redzone map(tm) app - SEC filing
* Helios and Matheson Analytics- Redzone plans to use
patented tech to alert Redzone Map app users of potential
threats to their personal safety
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to begin
integrating Trendit's patented technology into Redzone map app,
roll out related new features in coming months
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - to use tech to inform law
enforcement of location, migration patterns of known "criminal
or terrorist individuals", groups
Source: (bit.ly/2rJQM0e)
Further company coverage: