BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03

June 13 Helix Biopharma Corp :
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Co will require additional financing in near term, in
future to see current research and development initiates through
to completion
* Helix Biopharma Corp. announces fiscal third quarter 2017
results
* Co's cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is insufficient to
meet anticipated cash needs for working capital and capital
expenditures
* Qtrly research and development costs totalled $1.9 million
versus $1.5 million
* Cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is not sufficient to see
current research and development initiates through to completion
* Considers securing additional funds, primarily through
issuance of equity securities of co, to be critical for
development needs
* As at april 30, 2017 co had working capital deficiency of
$2 million, shareholders' deficiency of $1.5 million and a
deficit of $154.1 million
