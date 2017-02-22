版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Helix Biopharma signs LOI with Ken Poland

Feb 22 Helix Biopharma Corp:

* Helix Biopharma Corp - signed non-binding loi with ken poland in support of European centre for cancer immunotherapy

* Helix Biopharma-LOI contemplates proposed investment by Ken Poland of about $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐