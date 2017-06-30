FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions enters into amended, restated credit agreement
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 晚上9点34分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions enters into amended, restated credit agreement

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - on June 30, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - revolving credit facility permits company to obtain letters of credit up to a sublimit of $25 million

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - company may request aggregate commitments up to $100 million with respect to an increase in revolving credit facility

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - term loan matures on June 30, 2020

* Helix Energy Solutions Group - may request aggregate commitments up to $100 million with respect to an increase in revolving credit facility, additional term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2tuKTFe) Further company coverage:

