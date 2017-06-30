BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions enters into amended, restated credit agreement

June 30 (Reuters) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - on June 30, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - revolving credit facility permits company to obtain letters of credit up to a sublimit of $25 million

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - company may request aggregate commitments up to $100 million with respect to an increase in revolving credit facility

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - term loan matures on June 30, 2020

