BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions sees 2017 revenues of about $575 mln

March 3 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* Sees 2017 revenues of about $575 million - SEC filing

* Sees 2017 capex of about $200 million

* Sees 2017 EBITDA of about $120 million - $140 million Source text: (bit.ly/2mVEP1W) Further company coverage:
