BRIEF-Helmerich and Payne expects to generate about $5 mln in Q3 and over $18 mln thereafter from early terminations​

June 26 Helmerich and Payne Inc

* Helmerich and Payne Inc - ‍company expects to generate about $5 million in third fiscal quarter of 2017 and over $18 million thereafter from early terminations​ Source text: [bit.ly/2u6LlGD] Further company coverage:
