BRIEF-Helsinn Group and Mei Pharma announce first patient dosed in phase 2 dose-optimization study of pracinostat and azacitidine

June 14 Mei Pharma Inc

* Helsinn group and Mei Pharma announce first patient dosed in phase 2 dose-optimization study of pracinostat and azacitidine in myelodysplastic syndrome

* Mei Pharma says data from first stage is expected in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
