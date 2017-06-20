版本:
BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group announces $25 million share repurchase plan

June 20 Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media Group announces $25 million share repurchase plan

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $25 million of company's class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
