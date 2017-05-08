BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group Q1 revenue rises 7 pct

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Hemisphere Media Group Inc:
* Hemisphere Media Group announces first quarter 2017 financial results and affirms full-year guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $33.2 million
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - net income was $2.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 2% as compared to comparable period in 2016
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - company affirms its forecast of mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.