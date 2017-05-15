BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11

May 15 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the
three months ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma- Have begun to generate and can now
reasonably project growing future revenues from newly
manufactured lots of ampligen for 2017
* Hemispherx Biopharma - Bridge loan established on May 12
to assist in funding expenses of manufacturing Ampligen to
generate revenues for 2017, 2018
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc - Cash, cash equivalents and
marketable securities were about $3.7 million at March 31, 2017
versus $5.9 million as of Dec 31, 2016
