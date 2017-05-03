版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Hempco Food and Fiber says financing will consist of 4 mln units at $0.40 per unit

May 3 Hempco Food And Fiber Inc:

* Hempco Food And Fiber Inc. - private placement - operating capital

* Hempco Food And Fiber Inc - financing will consist of 4 million units at $0.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐