BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds

May 11 Hennessy Advisors Inc
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity
Funds
* Hennessy Advisors - Assets related to rainier mid cap
equity fund and rainier small/mid cap equity fund to merge into
hennessy cornerstone mid cap 30 fund
* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Assets related to rainier large
cap fund will merge into Hennessy Cornerstone large growth fund
* Says shareholders of Rainier U.S. Funds will become
shareholders of Hennessy Funds
* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Transaction has been structured
with intention that it qualify as a tax-free reorganization
* Hennessy Advisors - Shareholders of Rainier U.S. Funds
should not recognize any gain or loss for federal income tax
purposes as result of transaction
* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Signed a definitive agreement with
Manning & Napier Group, LLC and Rainier Investment Management,
Llc
