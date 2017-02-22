版本:
2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Henry Schein Medical announces exclusive distribution agreement for Rijuven's cardiosleeve

Feb 22 Henry Schein Inc

* Henry Schein Medical announces exclusive distribution agreement for Rijuven's cardiosleeve

* Henry Schein Inc - distribution agreement with Rijuven to sell its cardiosleeve diagnostic device to medical practitioners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
