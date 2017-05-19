版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife CEO Michael Johnson engaged in net exercise transaction

May 19 Herbalife Ltd

* CEO Michael Johnson engaged in net exercise transaction involving 730,000 stock appreciation rights due to expire in Feb 2018 and Feb 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
