BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd expects Q2 adj. earnings in range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 4 Herbalife Ltd:
* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions
* Herbalife Ltd says in May, results far exceed the 80 percent threshold called for in the company's agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Sees Q2 revenues to fall by 6-2 percent
* Herbalife Ltd sees Q2 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.95
* Herbalife Ltd sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.95 to $1.15
* Herbalife Ltd sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.70; sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.10 to $4.50
* Herbalife ltd sees FY 2017 net sales to rise by 0.5 percent-3.5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $4.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.