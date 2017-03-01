BRIEF-Herc Holdings files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Herc Holdings Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Expects to file its annual report on form 10-k within the prescribed time allowed pursuant to rule 12b-25
* Herc holdings- believes assessment to conclude co didn't maintain effective icfr as of dec 31, 2016
* Herc holdings- didn't maintain effective icfr because material weaknesses that had been previously identified, have not been fully remediated
* Herc holdings-believes haven't maintained effective icfr, as new material weaknesses have been identified relating to ineffective controls over revenue recognition Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lpzWgq) Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"