BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q1 loss per share $1.39

May 9 Herc Holdings Inc:

* Herc Holdings reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $1.39

* Affirms 2017 guidance for adjusted ebitda and net fleet capital expenditures

* Qtrly total revenues were $389.4 million, up from $365.6 million for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
