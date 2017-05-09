BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q1 loss per share $1.39

Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 9 Herc Holdings Inc:
* Herc Holdings reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $1.39
* Affirms 2017 guidance for adjusted ebitda and net fleet capital expenditures
* Qtrly total revenues were $389.4 million, up from $365.6 million for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million