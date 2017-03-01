BRIEF-Herc Holdings reports Q4 loss per share $0.49

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Herc Holdings Inc
* Herc Holdings reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces full year guidance for 2017
* Q4 loss per share $0.49
* Says total revenues were $405.2 million in Q4 of 2016, compared with $422.4 million
* Q4 revenue view $407.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $550 to $590 million
* Says 2017 net fleet capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $275 million to $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"