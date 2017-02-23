版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Hercules Capital Q4 non-gaap operating EPS $0.45

Feb 23 Hercules Capital Inc:

* Hercules announces fourth quarter NII per share of $0.43, record full-year 2016 financial results and quarterly distribution of $0.31 per share

* Q4 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
