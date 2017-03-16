BRIEF-Hercules Capital to benefit from Federal Reserve benchmark interest rate

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 16 Hercules Capital Inc
* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually(1) from the recent increase in the federal reserve benchmark interest rate
* Anticipates a 25 basis point increase in prime rate will contribute approximately $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, of nii per annum
* Anticipated increase in prime rate is not expected to have any material impact to our NII in Q1 2017
* Expected benefit from March 2017 rate increase is expected to materialize throughout our 2017 operating period
* Prime rate is expected to increase from 3.75 pct to 4.00 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm