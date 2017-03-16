BRIEF-Hercules Capital to benefit from Federal Reserve benchmark interest rate

March 16 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually(1) from the recent increase in the federal reserve benchmark interest rate

* Anticipates a 25 basis point increase in prime rate will contribute approximately $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, of nii per annum

* Anticipated increase in prime rate is not expected to have any material impact to our NII in Q1 2017

* Expected benefit from March 2017 rate increase is expected to materialize throughout our 2017 operating period

* Prime rate is expected to increase from 3.75 pct to 4.00 pct