版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Hercules Capital to expand review of investment management structural alternatives

May 15 Hercules Capital Inc:

* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives

* Hercules Capital Inc - special meeting of shareholders indefinitely postponed and initial proposal to approve investment advisor withdrawn

* Hercules Capital-independent directors intend to engage independent financial adviser to consider options with regard to investment management structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐