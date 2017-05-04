BRIEF-Hercules reports Q1 adjusted NII $0.31 per share

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Hercules Capital Inc
* Hercules announces first quarter 2017 financial results and a $0.31 per share quarterly distribution
* Qtrly adjusted NII $0.31 per share
* Hercules Capital Inc says Q1 net investment income of $22.7 million, an increase of 12.8% year-over-year, or $0.28 per share
* Hercules Capital Inc- NAV per share decreased to $9.76 as of March 31, 2017 compared to $9.90 as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.