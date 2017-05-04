BRIEF-Hercules reports Q1 adjusted NII $0.31 per share

May 4 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules announces first quarter 2017 financial results and a $0.31 per share quarterly distribution

* Qtrly adjusted NII $0.31 per share

* Hercules Capital Inc says Q1 net investment income of $22.7 million, an increase of 12.8% year-over-year, or $0.28 per share

* Hercules Capital Inc- NAV per share decreased to $9.76 as of March 31, 2017 compared to $9.90 as of December 31, 2016